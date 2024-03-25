IPL 2024 full schedule released; final to be played in Chennai on May 26

The complete schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the official schedule, IPL 2024 will conclude on May 26 with the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The venue will also host Qualifier 2 on May 24. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.

Earlier, the BCCI had only released the schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 (March 22 to April 7). This was done since the dates of the general elections had not been announced by then. The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates on March 16.

Coming back to IPL 2024, all 74 matches of the edition will be held in India itself. There were some reports that BCCI was considering moving the second half of the tournament to the UAE, but the Indian cricket board had subsequently dismissed all such reports.

As mentioned earlier, the IPL 2024 schedule had been released till April 7. On April 8, Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk in Chennai in a night game.

Among the big games, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai on April 11 (7:30 PM). The MI-CSK El Clasico clash will be played on April 14 in Mumbai (7:30 PM). Gujarat Titans (GT) and RCB will meet in Ahmedabad on April 28 in a day game (3:30 PM), while last year's finalists GT and CSK will face off in Ahmedabad on May 10 in a night game.

The picturesque venue of Dharamsala will also host a few matches as one of the home grounds of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a day game on May 5 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a night game on May 9.

The last match of league phase in IPL 2024 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on May 19. Before that, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Punjab Kings in a day game in Hyderabad.

There will be a day's gap after the conclusion of the league stage, with the playoffs beginning on May 21.