IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after CSK vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Shivam Dube and Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) their first defeat of the IPL 2024 season at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
After losing the toss, KKR was asked to bat first. Phillip Salt departed for a golden duck on the first ball of the game. Sunil Narine (27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24) stitched together a 56-run stand for the second wicket to steady things for KKR.
Shreyas Iyer looked in good touch with a 34-run knock. However, other batters failed to create a significant impact. Eventually, they managed to post 137/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande were the star bowlers, picking up three wickets apiece.
The run chase was one-way traffic in favor of the home side. Kiwi star all-rounders Rachin Ravindra (15) and Daryl Mitchell (25) couldn't occupy the crease for long. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Shivam Dube (28) finished things for CSK with seven wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.
On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.
IPL 2024 Most Runs List
Virat Kohli maintains his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 316 runs from five innings. GT top-order batter Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 191 runs in five innings.
Riyan Parag (185), Shubman Gill (183), Sanju Samson (178), and Nicholas Pooran (178) continued to settle at the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.
Heinrich Klaasen (177) settled on the seventh rank, while Shivam Dube (176) moved up from the 13th to the eighth rank. Tristan Stubbs (174) descended from the eighth to the ninth slot in the tally, while Sunil Narine ascended from the 16th to the 10th rank, scoring 161 runs.
IPL 2024 Most Wickets List
Mustafizur Rahman moved one spot up to reclaim his pole position in the wickets standings with nine scalps in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (8) slid to second rank at 11.12.
MI pacer Gerald Coetzee (7), GT’s Mohit Sharma (7), and Delhi Capitals’ pacer Khaleel Ahmed (7) settled in the third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively.
Mayank Yadav (6), Yash Thakur (6), Nandre Burger (6), Kagiso Rabada (6), and Umesh Yadav (6) retained their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.
