IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RCB vs SRH match (Updated) 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After losing the toss, SRH were asked to bat first. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (34) were at their best, smacking a 108-run stand for the first wicket. Heinrich Klaasen joined Head at No. 3, hitting 67 runs in 31 balls with two fours and seven sixes.

On the other hand, Head went on to smack 102 runs in 41 balls with nine fours and eight sixes. Aiden Markram (32*) and Abdul Samad (37*) propelled SRH to 287/3 in 20 overs, the highest-ever total in the history of the IPL.

In the chase, Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (62) started off on an explosive note, stitching together an 80-run stand for the first wicket. However, Will Jacks (7), Rajat Patidar (9), and Saurav Chauhan (0) failed to create an impact.

Nevertheless, Dinesh Karthik stood tall, hitting 83 runs in 35 balls, including five fours and seven sixes. With the asking rate moving up, RCB managed to score 262/7 runs in 20 overs, losing the game by 25 runs. Pat Cummins pocketed a brilliant three-fer.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 - 35 14 2 R Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 - 3 - 18 18 3 SV Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 - 3 - 25 11 4 RG Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 - 1 28 15 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 6 H Klaasen (SRH) 6 6 2 253 80* 63.25 127 199.21 - 3 - 9 24 7 S Dube (CSK) 6 6 2 242 66* 60.5 148 163.51 - 2 - 20 15 8 TM Head (SRH) 5 5 - 235 102 47 118 199.15 1 1 - 28 12 9 F du Plessis (RCB) 7 7 - 232 62 33.14 150 154.66 - 2 - 24 10 10 KD Karthik (RCB) 7 6 3 226 83 75.33 110 205.45 - 2 - 16 18

Virat Kohli consolidated his top spot in the batting standings with 361 runs. Riyan Parag (284), Sanju Samson (264), Rohit Sharma (261), and Shubman Gill (255) retained their second, third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively.

Heinrich Klaasen (253) moved up from the 14th to the sixth spot. Shivam Dube (242) descended one spot to the seventh position. Travis Head (235) rocketed from the 28th rank to the eighth spot.

Faf du Plessis (232) climbed from the 19th to the ninth position while Dinesh Karthik (226) rocketed from the 25th rank to the 10th slot in the tally.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 6 6 132 22 - 163 11 3/11 14.81 7.4 12 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 6 6 144 24 - 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 183 10 4/29 18.3 9.15 12 1 - 4 PJ Cummins (SRH) 6* 6 144 24 - 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 - - 5 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 133 22.1 - 205 9 4/29 22.77 9.24 14.77 1 - 7 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 8 G Coetzee (MI) 6 6 135 22.3 - 231 9 4/34 25.66 10.26 15 1 - 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 88 8 4/28 11 7.33 9 1 - 10 SM Curran (PBKS) 6 6 108 18 - 152 8 3/28 19 8.44 13.5 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal (11) continues to lead the bowling standings. Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Mustafizur Rahman (10) retained their second and third positions at 14.6 and 18.3, respectively.

Pat Cummins (9) ascended from the 20th to the fourth rank at 21. Kagiso Rabada (9) slipped one spot to the fifth slot at 21.22.

Arshdeep Singh (9), Khaleel Ahmed (9), and Gerald Coetzee (9) slipped one spot each to secure the sixth, seventh, and eighth slots at 22.77, 23.44, and 25.66, respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana (8) and Sam Curran (8) slid one spot each to make it to the ninth and 10th positions at an average of 11 and 19, respectively.

