IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs SRH match

A game which ended in a dramatic fashion saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) register a slim two-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was Match 23 of IPL 2024, played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 9.

Opting to bowl first, PBKS bowlers gained an early upper hand in the encounter by reducing SRH to 3/39. Nitish Reddy then showed his great potential as he hammered a superb 37-ball 64. His knock propelled SRH to a par total of 182/9.

In reply, PBKS endured a rocky start, scoring just 27/3, the lowest total after powerplay overs in IPL 2024. They, however, didn't give up and kept teetering along before Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma once again joined forces to give hope to PBKS fans. The two uncapped batters stitched a superb 66-run partnership off just 27 balls. However, the Punjab outfit remained two runs short.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad furthered their grip on the fifth position of the points table. They now have six points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.344.

PBKS, meanwhile, also remain sixth on the leaderboard with four points and an NRR of -0.196. Their next game is against Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are currently at the top spot with eight points.

It's Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans on Wednesday

The table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be in action on Wednesday in Jaipur, where they will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in March 24 of IPL 2024. The Titans are currently placed seventh on the points table.

Rajasthan are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, having won all four of their fixtures. They will aim to do five-in-five against GT, who have won only two games thus far. The Shubman Gill-led side have played five encounters but still have four points at a poor NRR of -0.797.

A win for the Titans, however, will take them above the Punjab Kings on the board.