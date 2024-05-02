IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs PBKS match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have moved from eighth position to seventh following their clinical win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 49 of IPL 2024 on May 1.

Bowling first, PBKS restricted the hosts at Chepauk to a below par score of 162/7 despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with 62. In reply, the dup of Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw added 46 and 43 runs, respectively, and powered PBKS to a seven-wicket triumph.

This was Punjab's second consecutive win and are now at the seventh spot on the . They have surpassed the Gujarat Titans (GT) on the back of a superior Net Run Rate (NNR). Both teams have eight points each. While PBKS now have a NRR of -0.062, GT's NRR of -1.113 is the worst among all ten teams.

Meanwhile, CSK, remain intact on their fourth spot and have ten points after as many matches. Their NRR is at +0.627, which is better than Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who both have 10 points as well.

RR might be one more step closer to qualification on Thursday

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be in action on Thursday (May 2) as they will lock horns against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of this season. The upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

RR have been flying high, having lost just one game so far. They are firmly on top with 16 points after only nine matches. A win over SRH while may not put 'Q' against their name just yet but it will take one step forward in their march for glory.

SRH, meanwhile, will be in desperation as well, having lost two consecutive matches previously. They are currently fifth on the table and a win over RR on Thursday could possibly take them to third on the table.

