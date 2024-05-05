IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs KKR match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have attained the number one position in the IPL 2024 points table after a comprehensive win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). KKR annihilated LSG in front of their home fans to add two more points to their kitty, taking their tally to 16 points from 11 matches.

Thanks to the 98-run win against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Kolkata Knight Riders' net run rate has improved from +1.098 to +1.453. With this grand victory, KKR have almost confirmed their Top 4 finish in the IPL 2024 points table.

The Rajasthan Royals have dropped down to the second position because of the Kolkata Knight Riders' rise. The Royals have 16 points from 10 matches, with their net run rate being +0.622.

Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table:

The Lucknow Super Giants have dropped down from fourth to fifth position in the standings after the 98-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Super Giants have 12 points from 11 matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.094 to -0.371.

SunRisers Hyderabad can climb to 3rd position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad will be in action against the Mumbai Indians tomorrow evening at the Wankhede Stadium. The Hyderabad-based franchise stands fourth in the standings after the double-header, which happened today.

The Orange Army will be in action tomorrow evening against Mumbai, and if they beat the five-time champions, they will climb to the third position. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians can jump from 10th to seventh spot in the standings if they register a big win against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

MI have been knocked out of the competition, but they can spoil SRH's party tomorrow. The match between MI and SRH will start at 7.30 pm IST.

