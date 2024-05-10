IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs RCB match

Punjab Kings slipped from eighth to ninth spot in the IPL 2024 points table after the massive defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A 92-run knock from Virat Kohli powered RCB to a 60-run victory against PBKS on Thursday, May 9.

This win helped RCB stay alive in the competition. The Bengaluru-based franchise now have 10 points from 12 matches. Their net run rate has improved from -0.049 to +0.217, which has slightly increased their playoff chances.

On the other side, Punjab Kings are confirmed to finish in the bottom six of the IPL 2024 points table. PBKS have eight points from 12 matches. They still have two matches to go, but even if they register massive victories in those two games, PBKS won't make it to the playoffs.

As an impact of last night's defeat on Punjab's position in the IPL 2024 points table, the Kings' net run rate has gone down from -0.187 to -0.423. Mumbai Indians have climbed up from ninth to eighth position because of PBKS' massive loss against RCB.

Gujarat Titans can push Punjab Kings down to 10th position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Punjab Kings are 9th in the points table after 12 matches (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Punjab Kings can further slip to the 10th position in the standings if the Gujarat Titans beat the Chennai Super Kings tonight (May 10). GT are 10th right now with eight points and a negative net run rate of -1.320. The Titans are 10th, but they are still alive in the race to the playoffs because they have three matches remaining.

Shubman Gill and Co. need a hat-trick of big wins to make it to the next round. It will be interesting to see if the Gujarat Titans can defeat the Chennai Super Kings later tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

