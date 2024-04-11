IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs GT match

Gujarat Titans moved up from seventh to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a thrilling win against the Rajasthan Royals. A splendid half-century from captain Shubman Gill helped the Titans chase down a 197-run target at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Gill won the toss and asked the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Captain Sanju Samson and all-rounder Riyan Parag recorded a half-century each to guide the home team to 196/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 197, Gujarat Titans started slow and were down to 111/4 at the end of 14 overs. The well-set Shubman Gill then changed gears and Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan chipped in with crucial cameos to help GT win by three wickets.

Thanks to this victory, the Gujarat Titans have attained the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. The Titans have six points after six matches, with their net run rate being -0.637. Punjab Kings have dropped down to the seventh position because of GT's victory.

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the helm of the standings with eight points from five matches. Their net run rate has declined from +1.120 to -0.871 after the loss against the Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have a chance to improve their position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head to the Wankhede Stadium tonight (April 11) for a match against Mumbai Indians. Both teams have won only one match so far. MI are eighth in the standings, while RCB are ninth.

A big win for either franchise can take the winner to the seventh spot above the Punjab Kings. It will be interesting to see which team will win the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.