IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table after steamrolling past the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

The hosts put on a show in front of a packed Chepauk crowd, dominating the proceedings throughout the 40 overs. Rachin Ravindra started it off with a fiery 46, while Shivam Dube's blistering half-century and Sameer Rizvi's cameo (14 off 6) helped CSK put up 206/6 in the first innings.

Gujarat's run-chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures. Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets up top while the other CSK bowlers had a great outing as well.

With their 63-run win, CSK have now become the first team to bag four points and are at the top of the league standings. They have a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.979.

GT, on the other hand, still have two points on the board. They are now sixth, with a NRR of -1.425, worst among all ten franchises. Alongside GT, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all are tied at two points each.

Either Mumbai Indians or Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their account on Wednesday

After the completion of seven IPL 2024 games, there are still four franchises without a single win. Two of those, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, March 27.

Both teams are yet to open their account in the tournament. While Hyderabad were beaten by KKR in a thriller at the Eden Gardens, Mumbai failed to close out their match against GT.

SRH (-0.200) and MI (-0.300) are currently at seventh and eighth position at the points table, respectively. The last time these two franchises faced each other was in Match 69 of IPL 2023, where Mumbai recorded an assertive win by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.