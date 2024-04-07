IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs DC match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on the lookout to register their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. Both teams have made a shaky start to the season and are desperate for some sort of momentum to build upon.

MI suffered a rare massive home defeat when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) outplayed them recently. Before that, losses to the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not help their cause.

Barring their win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC's fortunes have also more or less been comparable to MI's. DC began their season with a loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and then fell to RR. All of the momentum from their first win of the season was squandered when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated them by a mammoth margin.

MI are bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav's return, while DC might still be without their star spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. With the contest being at the Wankhede Stadium, runs will always be on offer. And as it is an afternoon game, it should make for an interesting contest as dew will not be in the picture as much.

On that note, let us take at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs DC match in IPL 2024.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The MI opening batter has looked in sublime touch, just as he has been in the recent past. However, he has not been able to capitalize on his starts, particularly against SRH. The upcoming contest might be the one where he plays a meaningful role, something bigger than a cameo at the top of the order.

Sharma will have to deal with an in-form Khaleel Ahmed straightaway, but if he survives the powerplay, DC will be in deep trouble.

He was dismissed for a golden duck in MI's first home game of the season, and he will be desperate to make amends and improve on his form in the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

The clash between MI and DC features a hoard of players who started their journey at the Wankhede Stadium in the domestic circuit. Rohit Sharma was one, and Prithvi Shaw is another player who has been groomed and developed by Mumbai.

The opening batter has to make a massive statement after a horrid 2023 season, as well as the fact that he was not part of the team in DC"s first two matches in the 2024 edition.

Shaw scored a brisk and crucial 43 in DC's win over CSK but was dismissed for just 10, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Varun Chakaravarthy, in the clash against KKR. An outing at the Wankhede Stadium might be what he needs, despite the fact he does not have a good record at the venue in the IPL.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

The No. 1 ranked T20I batter's presence in the playing XI changes the Mumbai Indians' outlook completely. Although there are still doubts regarding his participation, the general hope is that he features at least as an impact player.

Suryakumar has not played competitive cricket since the away series against South Africa in late 2023, but he will be raring to go a long period on the sidelines. Another player who is more than familiar with the Wankhede, the batter could thrive on DC's pace-heavy attack and might be in the thick of things immediately.

Suryakumar's return will give MI the much-needed momentum they have lacked in the middle and death overs despite their imperious batting unit.