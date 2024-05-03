IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: Can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs after their 24-run loss to KKR?

Mumbai Indians (MI) went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs in match number 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. Bowling first after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians allowed KKR to recover from 57-5 to post 169. In response, they were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Mumbai got off to a great start, as Nuwan Thushara dismissed Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession. Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh also perished cheaply, but Venkatesh Iyer (70) and Manish Pandey (42) lifted KKR to a competitive total.

In their chase, MI lost half their side for 70, and despite Suryakumar Yadav's valiant 56, fell short of the target. Following their eighth defeat in 11 matches, MI have been all but knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race. Mumbai have six points from 11 matches and have only a slim mathematical chance of finishing in the top-four after the league stage.

The five-time champions can now finish with a maximum of 12 points. Even if Mumbai Indians had beaten Kolkata Knight Riders and won their remaining league games, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs would have been very slim.

In the above scenario, they would have finished on 14 points. However, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to book a place in the playoffs in the last two seasons after the tournament became a 10-team event.

The Mumbai franchise was embroiled in a massive controversy even before the start of IPL 2024, as their decision to name Hardik Pandya as captain in place of Rohit Sharma didn't go down well with fans.

Many experts also questioned the decision. Shockingly, the new Mumbai Indians captain was booed by crowds rather vociferously in the first half of IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians' remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede on Monday, May 6.

They conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 11 and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on May 17.

