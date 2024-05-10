IPL 2024 qualification scenarios: How can CSK qualify for playoffs after 35-run loss vs GT?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a 35-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 59th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). After opting to chase, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side were held to 196/8 in 20 overs and failed to get to the 232-run target.

CSK maintained their fourth place in the points table even after the defeat. They currently have 12 points to their name from as many matches with an equal number of wins and losses. To qualify for the playoffs, CSK must clinch victories in their remaining two matches.

CSK will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next match on Sunday, May 12, at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and then take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last league game of the IPL 2024.

Wins in their next two clashes would mean CSK finish with 16 points to their name. They're currently tied with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who also have 12 points each, but are placed above them courtesy of a positive and higher net run rate.

Now that CSK have lost the fixture against GT, they'd also want the winner of DC vs LSG to lose their remaining matches, so that the points table competition can be avoided. If the winner of DC vs LSG wins all their remaining matches and CSK also clinch victories in their next two games, it'll all come down to the NRR which will decide the fate of the teams.

CSK will rely on SRH's results

CSK would also hope for the SunRisers Hyderabad to lose one of their upcoming two games, which will restrict the latter to 16 points at the end of the league stage. If CSK win both their matches and SRH win one and lose the other, the two sides will tie at 16 points.

In case CSK lose one of their remaining two matches, they'd hope for SRH to lose both their remaining matches, which would mean that the two sides will finish at 14 points in the final charts, thereby keeping the playoff hopes alive.

