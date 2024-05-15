IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can DC qualify for playoffs after their 19-run win vs LSG?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) finished their league stage matches of IPL 2024 with a resounding 19-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Delhi on May 14. After being asked to bat first by LSG skipper KL Rahul, the DC batters put on an impressive display to amass 208/4 in 20 overs.

In defense of the total, the bowlers performed admirably despite a late surge by Arshad Khan to hold on to the win.

The positive result took DC to fifth with 14 points in as many games but their poor net run rate of -0.377 remains a major issue. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are already ahead of DC with an unassailable 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Unfortunately for DC, two of their competitors, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) battle each other in their final outings.

CSK are already on 14 points with an excellent net run rate of +0.528, while RCB is on 12 points with an equally impressive net run rate of +0.387. It means the team that wins will almost certainly finish above DC on the points table, thanks to their net run rate.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently in fourth with 14 points and a good net run-rate of +0.406.

It means DC will have to finish above two of CSK, RCB, and SRH, which looks improbable based on the net run-rate differences. However, a mathematical miracle is still possible if SRH loses their remaining two matches by massive margins to have their net run rate fall below DC and CSK defeat RCB in their final league-stage encounter.

The other possibility is SRH losing their two games by a margin that takes them below DC on net run rate with RCB crushing CSK and their net run rate dropping below DC.

DC also have to watch out for LSG and hope they don't win their final outing by a substantial margin to leapfrog them on the standings. Currently, LSG are on 12 points with a net run rate of -0.787 (much worse than DC) in 13 games.

Rishabh Pant's side will also hope none of SRH's games suffers a washout as even a lone point for SRH will mean elimination for DC.

However, a washout in the CSK-RCB encounter may be a blessing in disguise for DC, in which case they will finish above RCB, should SRH's net run rate miraculously dip below theirs with two crushing losses.

"We had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game" - Rishabh Pant

DC skipper Rishabh Pant was pleased with the side's win over LSG in their final league stage outing but admitted his missing their previous game against RCB proved costly to their playoff chances.

The 26-year-old was handed a one-game suspension for a 3rd over-rate penalty, resulting in his absence for DC's 47-run defeat to RCB.

At the post-match presentation, Pant said:

"I would say the start of the season was with a lot of hopes. Some injuries. We are still in contention even after the last game. We had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game."

DC will now wait and watch how the rest of the league stage pans out to see if they miraculously qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

