IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can DC qualify for playoffs after their 20-run win over RR?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. Sent into bat, DC put up 221-8 before restricting RR to 201-8.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20) and Abishek Porel (65 off 36) struck scintillating half-centuries. Both batters hit seven fours and three sixes each. Tristan Stubbs came in at the death and clobbered 41 off 20 as Delhi Capitals crossed the 220-run mark.

In the chase, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson hammered a stunning 86 off 46, slamming eight fours and six sixes. However, Mukesh Kumar (2-30) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) shone with the ball as Delhi registered a crucial win.

With the triumph, the Capitals remain in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Following the result on Tuesday, DC have moved up to fifth place in the points table. They have 12 points from as many matches at a net run rate of -0.316.

Expand Tweet

If we talk about qualification for playoffs, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four in the last two seasons since the T20 league has become a 10-team event. As such, the Capitals will need to win their remaining two IPL 2024 matches in the league stage to finish on 16 points.

Only winning their remaining two games might not be enough for DC to reach the playoffs. That's because Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are already on 16 points. Apart from Delhi, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants also have 12 points to their name.

While DC have two matches remaining, CSK, SRH and LSG all have to play three more league matches in IPL 2024. These three sides could finish with a maximum of 18 points. The Capitals would thus want at least two of these three sides to get stuck on 12 points.

Expand Tweet

In case multiple sides vie for fourth spot with 16 points, Delhi need to ensure that they have a superior net run rate, good enough for them to secure a playoffs berth.

DC's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their triumph over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12.

Rishabh Pant and Co. conclude their league campaign in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on May 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback