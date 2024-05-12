IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can DC qualify for playoffs after their 47-run loss vs RCB?

The Delhi Capitals' (DC) playoffs aspirations have taken a serious hit after their 47-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rishabh Pant-led side are yet to be officially eliminated, but their chances of progressing are now slimmer than ever.

Their recent loss at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12 keeps them sixth on the points table with 12 points after 13 matches in the competition. The margin of defeat also sees their net run-rate plummet to -0.482.

DC now need to win their final contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at all cost, that too by a big margin, to finish with 14 points and repair their net run-rate. They will hope that it is better than the other sides involved in the mid-table muddle.

If CSK and SRH get to 16 points with win in their final set of fixtures, that effectively ends DC's campaign as they cannot get to 16 points. If SRH lose their remaining games, and CSK does too, and DC win over LSG, and LSG beat MI, then there will be four teams on 14 points and the two best teams with the best net run-rates will secure passage.

As of now, DC's net run rate, which is the third worse out of all teams proves to be their biggest hindrance. Because of this, even a win in their final match cannot guarantee passage. Not only are they reliant on the results of other teams along with it, but they also have to be concerned with the margin of those matches.

DC last qualified for the playoffs in the 2021 season

It has been a lean patch for DC since the last mega auction. DC narrowly missed out on qualification in the 2022 edition, and the finished second to last in the next edition. A third successive season without playoffs action will brew trouble for the franchise with the players and the coaching staff coming under the fire.

DC stand-in skipper Axar Patel admitted that anything can happen with respect to the qualification.

"When you lose four wickets in powerplay, you're always chasing the game. 160-170 would've been a par score. Pitch was two-paced. Some were skidding, some were holding. When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you're chasing the game. Anything can happen, but haven't thought that far ahead," Axar Patel said during the post-match presentation

DC's last league game of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

