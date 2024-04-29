IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can DC qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket loss to KKR?

Delhi Capitals (DC) went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in match number 47 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29. Batting first after winning the toss, DC put up a disappointing total of 153-9, which KKR overhauled in 16.3 overs.

Delhi were poor with the bat, and it needed a defiant knock by tailender Kuldeep Yadav (35* off 26) to push them past 150. Skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 20) was the only one batter to cross the 20-run mark. For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed 3-16, while pacers Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two scalps apiece.

The Capitals failed to make much of an impact with the ball, as Kolkata opener Philip Salt clobbered 68 off 33. Axar Patel (2-25) dismissed Salt and Sunil Narine (15), but Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Venkatesh Iyer (26*) guided KKR to a thumping victory.

The huge loss to KKR has dented Delhi Capitals' chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They are sixth in the points table, with 10 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of -0.442. Since the tournament became a 10-team event in 2022, franchises have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four after the league stage.

Going by that benchmark, DC will need to win all their remaining three league matches in IPL 2024 to finish on 16 points. However, they also need to boost their net run rate to sneak into the top-four in case multiple sides finish with 16 points.

If Delhi Capitals lose even one of their remaining three games, that will likely end their qualification hopes. If DC win two and lose one of their last three IPL 2024 matches, they will end the league phase with 14 points.

With Rajasthan already on 16 points, KKR on 12 and Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants tied with Delhi on 10 points, DC are unlikely to finish in the top-four with 14 points.

DC's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Eden Gardens, Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7.

Delhi conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 12) and a home game against Lucknow Super Giants (May 14).

May 7: Delhi vs Rajasthan, Arun Jaitley Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Delhi vs Bengaluru, Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 14: Delhi vs Lucknow, Arun Jaitley Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

