IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can GT qualify for playoffs after their 4-run loss to DC?

Gujarat Titans (GT) went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four runs in match number 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. In yet another high-scoring thriller, DC put up 224-4 after being asked to bat first before restricting GT to 220-8.

Skipper Rishabh Pant led from the front for Delhi Capitals, hammering 88* off 43, while all-rounder Axar Patel contributed 66 off 43. For Gujarat Titans, Sandeep Warrier claimed 3-15. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) and David Miller (55 off 23) smashed excellent fifties, but Gujarat Titans fell just short of the target.

Following their defeat on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans find themselves in seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have four wins and five losses from nine games (eight points) and a net run rate of -0.974.

If we talk about playoffs qualification, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four of the 10-team tournament in the last two seasons. Considering that, Gujarat Titans need to win at least four of their remaining five IPL matches to stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. If they win four more matches, GT will end the league stage with 16 points.

However, 16 points might not be enough to confirm IPL 2024 playoffs qualification for Shubman Gill and Co. While Rajasthan Royals are on top of the points table with 14 points, multiple teams are on 10 and eight points respectively. As such, more than one team could finish with 16 points, bringing net run rate into play.

Ideally, Gujarat Titans would like to win all their remaining five games in IPL 2024, so that they can be in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs.

If they achieve the difficult task of winning all their remaining five league games, GT will finish with 18 points, which should be enough for them to make the top four. As of now, though, the scenario is not looking too bright for Gujarat Titans.

GT's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their loss to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28 in a day game. The two sides will clash again on May 4, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gujarat will conclude the league stage of IPL 2024 with three tough matches. They will face Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 10, Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on May 13 and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16.

April 28: Gujarat vs Bengaluru, Narendra Modi Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 4: Gujarat vs Bengaluru, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 10: Gujarat vs Chennai, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 13: Gujarat vs Kolkata, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 16: Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

