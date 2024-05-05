IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can GT qualify for playoffs after their 4-wicket loss to RCB?

Gujarat Titans (GT) went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB restricted GT to 147. They lost six wickets in the chase but romped home in 13.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2-29) got the early breakthroughs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and GT skipper Shubman Gill for single-figure scores.

Yash Dayal (2-21) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2-23) also came up with good bowling performances. In RCB's chase, skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with 64 off 23, while Virat Kohli contributed 42 off 27.

Following the loss, Gujarat Titans' path to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs has become even tougher. GT have slipped to ninth in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of -1.320.

Gujarat still have a slim mathematical possibility of finishing in the top-four after the league stage. For that, they need to win their remaining three matches and boost their net run rate significantly.

GT's fortunes, though, are not in their hands, and they will need a lot of help from other sides to book their place in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals are sitting pretty on 16 points. Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on 14 points, must also end the league stage with at least 16. Further, the winner of the SRH vs LSG clash on May 8 must also end with 16 or more points. That will take care of the top-three.

Meanwhile, GT will need the loser of the SRH vs LSG match to lose all their remaining matches as well, so that the team is struck on 12 points. That's not all; none of the other sides outside the top-four must cross the 12-point mark. In such a scenario, Gujarat Titans could qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs as the fourth-ranked side.

In case multiple teams end on 14 points, Gujarat will need to have a better net run rate to finish in the top-four. RCB also have eight points from 11 games and could also end the league stage with 14 points if they win their remaining three IPL 2024 matches, but Bengaluru have a much better net run rate of -0.049.

GT's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following the loss to RCB, Gujarat Titans next take on Chennai Super Kings on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. That will be followed by another home game, against KKR on May 13.

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans will conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign with a Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 16.

May 10: Gujarat vs Chennai, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

May 13: Gujarat vs Kolkata, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

May 16: Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback