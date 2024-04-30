IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can KKR qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket win over DC?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in match number 47 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29. Bowling first after losing the toss, KKR did an excellent job restricting DC to 153-9. They then cruised home in the chase, crossing the target in 16.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy starred for Kolkata with 3-16. He got the major scalps of opposition batter Rishabh Pant (27) and in-form batter Tristan Stubbs (4). Pacers Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana also chipped in with two wickets each.

In the chase, opener Philip Salt hammered 68 off 33, smashing seven fours and five sixes. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (33* off 23) and Venkatesh Iyer (26* off 23) then took KKR home to a thumping win.

Following their comprehensive victory, Kolkata Knight Riders remain second in the points table. They have 12 points from nine matches at a net run rate of +1.096.

If we talk about qualification for the playoffs, in the last two seasons teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four of the IPL points table. It must be noted that the T20 league has been a 10-team event since 2022.

Expand Tweet

Going by the 16-point benchmark, Kolkata need to win only two of their remaining five matches. However, they would ideally like to end with at least 18 points (three more wins) to avoid a run-rate clash with other sides. Finishing the league stage with 18 points should more or less guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

In the event of KKR winning four or all five of their remaining IPL 2024 league games, they would finish with either 20 or 22 points. That will significantly enhance their chances of securing a top-two berth. As of now, things are looking bright for Kolkata with regard to their playoffs qualification.

KKR's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their thumping triumph over Delhi Capitals, Kolkata next take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede on Friday, May 3. This will be followed by another away clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 5.

Kolkata conclude the league round of IPL 2024 with a home game against Mumbai Indians (May 11) and two away clashes: Gujarat Titans (May 13) and Rajasthan Royals (May 19).

Expand Tweet

May 3: Kolkata vs Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 5: Kolkata vs Lucknow, Ekana Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 11: Kolkata vs Mumbai, Eden Gardens (7:30 PM IST)

May 13: Kolkata vs Gujarat, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 19: Kolkata vs Rajasthan, Barsapara Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback