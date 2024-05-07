IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can MI qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket win over SRH?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Sent into bat, SRH were held to 173-8 as skipper Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla claimed three wickets each.

In their chase, Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) struck a brilliant hundred as MI got home in 17.2 overs. The right-handed batter struck 12 fours and six sixes, adding an unbroken 143 for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (37* off 32). The brilliant stand helped Mumbai Indians recover from a precarious 31-3.

Despite the dazzling triumph, Mumbai Indians have only a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They are ninth in the points table, with eight points from 12 matches at a net run rate of -0.212.

If they win their remaining two matches in the league stage, they will finish with 12 points. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are already on 16 points, so there's no chance of MI catching up with them.

Chennai Super Kings, SRH and Lucknow Super Giants are on 12 points each. Mumbai Indians will need at least two of these teams to lose their remaining matches, so that they are stuck on 12 points. Moreover, they also need to hope that none of the other teams cross 12 points.

In such a scenario, multiple teams will finish the league stage with 12 points. However, Mumbai's progress to the playoffs is not guaranteed even in such a scenario.

Even if they finish with 12 points, they need to significantly boost their net run rate to finish in the top-four. If more than one franchise is vying for the fourth IPL 2024 playoffs spot with 12 points, net run rate will be the clincher.

Apart from the abovementioned teams, Delhi Capitals are on 10 points, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have eight points each.

MI's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following the impressive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede on Monday, Mumbai Indians next take on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

The five-time champions play their last league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on May 17.

