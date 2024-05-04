IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after their 4-wicket win over GT?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB did a great job to restrict GT to 147. Their batters then only needed 13.4 overs to chase down the total.

Mohammed Siraj (2-29), Yash Dayal (2-21) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2-23) excelled for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the ball. In the chase, skipper Faf du Plessis hammered 64 off 23 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed 42 off 27. Despite a batting collapse, RCB registered their third consecutive win courtesy of fine cameos from Dinesh Karthik (21* off 12) and Swapnil Singh (15* off 9).

Following their win on Saturday, Bengaluru have moved up to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points with a net run rate of -0.049. Despite winning three games in a row, RCB only a have a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Over the last two seasons [10-team IPL tournament], teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top four. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three more matches left and even if they win all three, they will end with 14 points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have one foot in the playoffs with 16 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are second with 14 points. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already on 12 points, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are on ten points each.

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, KKR must join RR with 16 plus points. Also, the winner of SRH vs LSG match on May 8 must end the league stage with 16 or more points. The loser of SRH vs LSG clash should lose their remaining matches and stay on 12 points.

Further, none of the other teams outside the top four should cross the 12-point mark. In such a scenario, Bengaluru can qualify for the playoffs as the fourth team. In the event of multiple sides finishing on 14 points, RCB need to have the best run rate to qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The road ahead of Bengaluru seems very difficult even if they win their remaining IPL 2024 games.

RCB's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Having won three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9.

Expand Tweet

Bengaluru will conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign with two home matches. They will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 12 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18.

May 9: Bengaluru vs Punjab, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Bengaluru vs Delhi, Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 18: Bengaluru vs Chennai, Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback