IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs CSK match (Updated) ft. David Warner and Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals secured a 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the 13th game of IPL 2024 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After winning the toss, DC elected to bat first. Openers Prithvi Shaw (43) and David Warner (52) were in exceptional form, adding 93 runs for the first wicket. Rishabh Pant, batting at No.3, smacked a beautiful 51-run knock off 32 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Eventually, the Capitals posted a dominating total of 191-5. Matheesha Pathirana was the star bowler for CSK with a three-wicket haul, conceding 31 runs in four overs.

In response, CSK lost their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) and Rachin Ravindra (2) quite early in their chase. Ajinkya Rahane (45), Daryl Mitchell (34) and Shivam Dube (18) contributed important runs, but with the asking rate mounting, CSK couldn't keep up.

Although MS Dhoni entertained the crowd with a 16-ball unbeaten 37, CSK could only muster 171-6. Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler with a three-fer, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two important wickets.

On that note, here's a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 3 3 1 181 83* 90.5 128 141.4 - 2 - 15 7 2 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 3 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 4 DA Warner (DC) 3 3 - 130 52 43.33 90 144.44 - 1 - 13 8 5 R Parag (RR) 2 2 1 127 84* 127 74 171.62 - 1 - 8 9 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 127 45 42.33 106 119.81 - - - 10 2 7 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 3 3 - 124 63 41.33 62 200 - 1 - 9 11 8 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 1 106 64* 106 62 170.96 - 1 - 7 7 9 S Dube (CSK) 3 3 1 103 51 51.5 68 151.47 - 1 - 7 6 10 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 1 97 82* 97 66 146.96 - 1 - 6 6

RCB captain Virat Kohli continues to lead the IPL 2024 batting charts with 181 runs. Heinrich Klaasen is second with 167 runs in three innings. Shikhar Dhawan (137) is third with 137 runs.

David Warner ascended from 17th to fourth with 130 runs. Riyan Parag (127), and Sai Sudharsan (127) slipped one position each to fifth and sixth at 127 and 42.33 respectively.

Abhishek Sharma (124) and Nicholas Pooran (106) slid one spot each to seventh and eighth respectively. Shivam Dube (103) moved up from 12th to ninth, while Sanju Samson (97) glided down from eighth to tenth.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 2 MM Sharma (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 93 6 3/25 15.5 7.75 12 - - 3 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 4 KK Ahmed (DC) 3 3 72 12 1 88 5 2/21 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 5 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 6 M Pathirana (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 60 4 3/31 15 7.5 12 - - 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 3 3 48 8 - 68 4 3/28 17 8.5 12 - - 8 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 2 2 42 7 - 70 4 3/21 17.5 10 10.5 - - 9 PJ Cummins (SRH) 3 3 72 12 - 95 4 2/35 23.75 7.91 18 - - 10 K Rabada (PBKS) 3 3 72 12 - 97 4 2/23 24.25 8.08 18 - -

Mustafizur Rahman (7) consolidated his pole position in the IPL 2024 bowling charts. Mohit Sharma (6) and Harshit Rana (5) remains second and third respectively. Khaleel Ahmed (5) ascended from 18th to fourth at 16.2.

Andre Russell (4) slipped one spot to fifth rank at 13.5. Matheesha Pathirana (4) moved up from 43rd to sixth at 15. Sam Curran (4) ascended from eighth to seventh at 17.

Mukesh Kumar (4) rocketed from 47th to eighth at 17.5. Pat Cummins (4), and Kagiso Rabada (4) slipped three spots each to ninth and tenth at 23.75 and 24.25 respectively.