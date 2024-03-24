IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Andre Russell and Heinrich Klaasen

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a nail-biting win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in the third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

After being tasked to bat first, KKR opener Phil Salt was at his aggressive best, scoring 54 runs in 40 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. Sunil Narine (2), Venkatesh Iyer (7), Shreyas Iyer (0), and Nitish Rana (9) failed to create an impact.

Ramandeep Singh, batting at No.6, smacked 35 runs in 17 balls, while Rinku Singh scored 23 runs in 15 balls. The best knock of the innings came from Andre Russell, who smacked 64* runs in 25 balls, with the help of three fours and seven sixes.

Eventually, KKR posted a total of 208/7 in 20 overs. T Natarajan scalped three wickets, conceding 32 runs in four overs while Mayank Markande claimed two wickets.

In response, SunRisers Hyderabad started well with 65 runs in the powerplay. Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma scored 32 runs apiece. Though Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram couldn't make it big, it was Heinrich Klaasen, who turned the game upside down.

Klaasen smacked 63 runs in 29 balls, laced with eight maximums. Just when SRH was in the driver's seat, Harshit Rana bowled an exceptional last over to scalp two wickets and turn the game in his side's favor.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 1 64 64* - 25 256 - 1 - 3 7 2 H Klaasen (SRH) 1 1 1 63 63* - 28 225 - 1 - 0 8 3 SM Curran (PBKS) 1 1 - 63 63 63 47 134.04 - 1 - 6 1 4 PD Salt (KKR) 1 1 - 54 54 54 40 135 - 1 - 3 3 5 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 1 1 - 48 48 48 25 192 - - - 4 3 6 KD Karthik (RCB) 1 1 1 38 38* - 26 146.15 - - - 3 2 7 LS Livingstone (PBKS) 1 1 1 38 38* - 21 180.95 - - - 2 3 8 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 - 37 37 37 15 246.66 - - - 3 3 9 F du Plessis (RCB) 1 1 - 35 35 35 23 152.17 - - - 8 0 10 Ramandeep Singh (KKR) 1 1 - 35 35 35 17 205.88 - - - 1 4

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell jumped to the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 64 runs. SRH dashing batter Heinrich Klaasen took the second slot with 63 runs. KXIP all-rounder Sam Curran slid to third rank with 63 runs.

Phil Salt ascended to the fourth rank, accumulating 54 runs. Anuj Rawat slipped from the second to the fifth rank with 48 runs. Dinesh Karthik slipped from the third to the sixth rank with 38 runs.

Liam Livingstone (38), Rachin Ravindra (37), and Faf du Plessis (35) descended three spots apiece to secure the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively. Ramandeep Singh (35) summed up the top 10 leaderboard for the highest run-scorer.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 3 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 5 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - - 6 C Green (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 - - 8 M Markande (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 39 2 2/39 19.5 9.75 12 - - 9 KK Ahmed (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 43 2 2/43 21.5 10.75 12 - - 10 HV Patel (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 47 2 2/47 23.5 11.75 12 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman continues to hold the top spot in the bowling standings with four scalps. SRH pacer T Natarajan ascended to the second rank with three scalps at 10.66. KKR speedster Harshit Rana occupied the third slot with as many wickets.

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav slid from the second to the fourth rank with two scalps. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell jumped to the fifth slot after returning with two wickets against Hyderabad. Cameron Green (2) and Arshdeep Singh (2) descended three slots apiece to occupy the sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Mayank Markande (2) secured the eighth rank at an average of 19.5. Khaleel Ahmed (2), and Harshal Patel (2) slipped four slots each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 21.5, and 23.5, respectively.