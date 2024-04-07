IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs DC (Updated) ft. Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC won the toss and elected to bowl here.

MI had a flying start to their innings and a superb finish. They posted a total of 234 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma missed on a well-deserved half-century and was the highest scorer for the team.

DC were able to make 205 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 29 runs. Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century each. Stubbs was the highest-scorer with 71 runs off just 25 deliveries. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 34 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list of the batters with the most runs and has made 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 146.29.

Riyan Parag is still the second-highest run-scorer, with 185 runs in four outings and an average of 92.5.

Sanju Samson has made 178 runs in four games at a strike rate of 59.33 and is still in third position.

Heinrich Klaasen has amassed 177 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 203.44 and is still the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Tristan Stubbs has jumped to fifth place and has made 174 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 189.13.

Shubman Gill has moved to sixth place from fifth and has made 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.66.

Abhishek Sharma has 161 runs to his name in four innings at a strike rate of 217.56 and has moved to seventh position from sixth.

Sai Sudharsan has scored 160 runs in four outings at an average of 40. He has moved to eighth position from seventh on this list of the batters with the most runs.

David Warner is still in ninth place and has scored 158 runs in five games at a strike rate of 142.34.

Rishabh Pant has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has made 153 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 154.54.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

IPL 2024 top wicket-takers updated

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 11.12.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in second place and has seven wickets to his name in three matches at an economy of 8.83.

Mohit Sharma has picked seven wickets in four games and is still the third-highest wicket-taker this season.

Gerald Coetzee has jumped to fourth position and has taken six wickets in four games at an average of 25.16.

Khaleel Ahmed has jumped to fifth place from sixth and has taken seven wickets in five matches at an average of 24.28.

Mayank Yadav has moved to sixth position from fourth and has taken six wickets in three games at an economy of 5.12.

Nandre Burger has moved to seventh place from fifth and has picked six wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 14.

Kagiso Rabada has moved to eighth place from seventh and has picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 23.5.

Anrich Nortje has moved to ninth place and has six wickets to his name in four outings at a strike rate of 16.

Andre Russell has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has taken five wickets in three matches at an economy of 9.27.