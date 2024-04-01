IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RR (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, April 1, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR won the toss and elected to bowl. Mumbai had a disastrous start to their innings and lost four wickets in the Powerplay. They finished with 125 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer and made 34 runs off 21 deliveries. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shared three wickets each, while Nandre Burger took two wickets for RR.

RR comfortably reached the target of 126 runs in 15.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Riyan Parag scored his second half-century of the season and remained unbeaten on 54 runs off 39 deliveries. Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for MI.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 3 3 1 181 83 90.5 128 141.4 - 2 - 15 7 2 R Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 - 2 - 13 12 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 4 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 5 DA Warner (DC) 3 3 - 130 52 43.33 90 144.44 - 1 - 13 8 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 127 45 42.33 106 119.81 - - - 10 2 7 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 3 3 - 124 63 41.33 62 200 - 1 - 9 11 8 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 3 3 - 121 64 40.33 82 147.56 - 1 - 3 9 9 SV Samson (RR) 3 3 1 109 82* 54.5 76 143.42 - 1 - 9 6 10 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 1 106 64* 106 62 170.96 - 1 - 7 7

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 181 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 141.4. Riyan Parag has jumped to second position from fifth and has made 181 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 160.17.

Heinrich Klaasen has moved to third place from second and has scored 157 runs in three matches at an average of 83.5. Shikhar Dhawan has 137 runs to his name in three matches and has moved to fourth position from third.

David Warner is in fifth place and was earlier the fourth-highest run-scorer this season. He has scored 130 runs in three outings at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 144.44.

Sai Sudharsan is still in sixth place and has made 127 runs in three games at an average of 42.33. Abhishek Sharma is still the seventh-highest run-scorer this season and has 124 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 41.33.

Tilak Varma has jumped to eighth place on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored 121 runs in three games at a strike rate of 147.56.

Sanju Samson has moved to ninth place from 10th and has amassed 109 runs in three innings at an average of 54.5. Nicholas Pooran has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has amassed a total of 106 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 170.96.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 2 YS Chahal (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 55 6 3/11 9.16 5.5 10 - - 3 MM Sharma (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 93 6 3/25 15.5 7.75 12 - - 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 5 TA Boult (RR) 3 3 66 11 - 86 5 3/22 17.2 7.81 13.2 - - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 3 3 72 12 1 88 5 2/21 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 7 N Burger (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 91 5 2/29 18.2 9.1 12 - - 8 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 60 4 3/31 15 7.5 12 - - 10 SM Curran (PBKS) 3 3 48 8 - 68 4 3/28 17 8.5 12 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken seven wickets in three matches at an average of 15.14. Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to second place on this list and has picked a total of six wickets in three matches at a strike rate of 10.

Mohit Sharma has moved to third place and has six wickets to his name in three games at an average of 15.5.

Harshit Rana has moved to fourth position and has picked a total of five wickets in two matches at an average of 14.4. Trent Boult has jumped to fifth position after his three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on Monday. He has five wickets to his name in three outings.

Khaleel Ahmed has slipped to sixth place and has taken five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.6. Nandre Burger has moved to seventh position and has five wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 18.2.

Andre Russell has slipped to eighth place from fifth and has picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.5. Matheesha Pathirana has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 15 and has slipped to ninth place from sixth.

Sam Curran has moved to 10th position on this list and has picked a total of four wickets in three games at an average of 17.