IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for Arpil 2 for RCB vs LSG match

The 15th match of IPL 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Both teams have had a mixed tournament so far. RCB have won one out of three games, and are placed ninth in the points table. They lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings before beating the Punjab Kings. However, they stumbled once again, this time against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lucknow, on the other hand, opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. However, they bounced back by beating the Punjab Kings at home. They are currently placed sixth in the standings with two points under their belt.

Both teams will be desperate for a win as the tournament picks up pace. Thus, an enticing game of cricket awaits fans in Bengaluru. The conditions will be pleasant in the southern part of India during the IPL 2024 game between RCB and LSG.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the actual feeling would be a degree less. Humidity will also be on the lower side, ranging in the 20s. While there is no rain in the forecast, there will be significant cloud cover during the game.

What is the head to head record between RCB and LSG in IPL?

The Royal Challengers have been part of the IPL since the beginning in 2008. Lucknow, on the other hand, were injected into the cash-rich league in 2022 alongside the Gujarat Titans. LSG have been pretty consistent so far, making it to the playoffs in both seasons.

RCB and LSG have met each other only four times in the IPL with the former dominating them. Bengaluru have won thrice, while KL Rahul and company have come out on top only once.

The home side also won the last meeting between the teams, prevailing over the Super Giants by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller.