IPL 2024 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for March 23 for PBKS vs DC match 

The second match of IPL 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket has been the highlight for DC on the road to IPL 2024. Pant missed last year's competition after suffering a tragic car accident. Pant will look to make a memorable comeback as the Capitals aim for their maiden IPL title.

Punjab, meanwhile, endured another disappointing campaign last year, finishing eighth in the standings. They will look to improve their performance this year and begin their campaign on a winning note. The onus will be on overseas cricketers and skipper Shikhar Dhawan to do the bulk of the job for the team.

With both teams vying for a victory, fans can expect a cracker of a contest. Much to their relief, there is no rain in the forecast and a full game is on the cards.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius during Saturday's IPL 2024 game. It is expected to be cloudy, with relatively less humidity. The air quality has been deemed 'poor' by the aforementioned report.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs DC Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, and Rilee Rossouw.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Shai Hope (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, and Swastik Chikara.