IPL 2024 weather update: Dharamsala weather report for May 9 for PBKS vs RCB match

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. The two teams met each other earlier this season, with Bangalore emerging victorious by four wickets.

Both teams are not having the best of campaigns and lie in the second half of the points table. They have won four out of 11 games and have eight points each. The only thing that separates the two teams is net run rate (NRR). With an NRR of -0.049, RCB sit seventh in the points table, while PBKS are placed eighth with an NRR of -0.187.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue the momentum to keep themselves alive in the competition. They defeated last year's finalists Gujarat Titans by four wickets in their previous outing.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their last three outings. However, they lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous fixture. PBKS need to bounce back strongly with a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams will be desperate to return with the two points on offer. Thus, an exciting contest will likely unfurl at the HPCA Stadium.

Speaking of the weather, the conditions will be pleasant throughout for a good game of cricket. The temperature will hover between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be less than the original temperature given that the stadium is located 1317 meters above sea level. Intermittent clouds will be present during the game but it is unlikely to cause any rainfall.

What is the head-to-head record between PBKS and RCB in the IPL?

The two teams have played against each other 32 times previously in the IPL. PBKS have won 17 games, while RCB have emerged victorious 15 times.

The Royal Challengers thrashed Punjab by four wickets in their last meeting earlier this season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. They successfully chased down 177 runs with four balls to spare to secure their first win of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback