IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for May 2 for SRH vs RR match

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2.

RR have had a superb run this season. Barring a defeat to last year's finalists Gujarat Titans, the Royals have looked invincible in IPL 2024. They are currently at the top of the standings with 16 points, including eight wins from nine matches.

RR thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous fixture, beating them by seven wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sanju Samson and company successfully chased down 197 runs with six balls to spare. They will hope to continue their winning run against the SunRisers Hyderabad and confirm their playoff berth.

SRH have also had a good run in IPL 2024 and boast one of the most feared batting units in the tournament. They alone have breached the 250-run mark three times in 10 games. However, a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game has pushed them out of the top four.

The SunRisers are currently fifth in the table with 10 points, including five wins and four defeats. SRH will hope to bounce back and move up inside the top four in the standings with the playoff race heating up.

With another cracking contest on the cards, fans will likely flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Speaking of the weather, it will be extremely hot in Hyderabad tonight, with the temperature hovering between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity level will be slightly on the lower side.

According to Accuweather, there is no rainfall in the forecast with no cloud cover.

What is the head-to-head record between SRH and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have produced some exciting encounters in the past, as evidenced by their head-to-head record. Overall, SRH and RR have played 18 IPL games against each other in the past, with both teams winning nine games each.

The last time these two teams met, the SunRisers won by four wickets, successfully chasing down 215 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

