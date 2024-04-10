IPL 2024 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 10 for RR vs GT match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

The Royals have been the dominant force in this year's IPL. They have won all four games so far in IPL 2024 and occupy the top spot in the standings to eight points beside their name.

RR defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous outings. Sanju Samson and company will look to continue their winning run in a bid to strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have struggled in this season due to multiple injury issues. They have managed to win just two out of five matches and languish at the bottom half of the points table. GT lost their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs and will be desperate to bounce back with the race for the playoffs heating up.

With both teams aiming for the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons fans. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers, and certainly they will want to know how the weather will pan out in Jaipur on Wednesday evening.

According to Accuweather, the conditions would be pleasant for a good game of cricket. The temperature will hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity will also be on the lower side, meaning the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature.

There will be intermittent cloud present in and around the stadium in Jaipur, but it is unlikely to cause any rain and delay the game.

What is the head-to-head record between RR and GT in the IPL?

The two teams have previously met in the IPL five times, with GT coming out on top on four occasions. The Royals, on the other hand, have won just a solitary game.

RR and GT played against each other twice in IPL 2023, with each team winning once. The last meeting was won by the Titans, beating Rajasthan by nine wickets.