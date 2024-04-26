IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 26 for KKR vs PBKS match

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in this year's IPL. While hosts KKR are placed second in the standings, PBKS find themselves in the ninth spot with only two wins from nine games.

The Knight Riders eked out a narrow one-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last game at home. They successfully defended 222 runs, thanks to a three-wicket haul from Andre Russell. KKR will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the top four.

PBKS, on the other hand, have had a horrid run in IPL 2024, including defeats in the last four games. They went down to last year's finalists Gujarat Titans in their previous outing after failing to defend 142 runs. Despite their dismal form, Punjab will look to bounce back by beating KKR and move up in the points table.

With both teams vying for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans at Eden Gardens later tonight. Speaking of the weather, it is expected to be extremely hot and humid and players will have a difficult time.

The city has recorded 40-plus degrees Celsius temperatures consistently in the afternoon over the past week and it will be the same on Friday. However, it will likely come down to 37-38 degrees Celsius in the evening. Humidity levels will also be higher, meaning the actual feeling will be at least a couple of degrees more than the original temperature.

Kolkata hasn't witnessed rain in the past two weeks and will remain the same as well tonight, according to Accuweather.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and PBKS in the IPL?

Kolkata have always had the upper hand when the two sides have gone against each other in the IPL. KKR have won 21 out of 32 matches, while PBKS have emerged on top only 11 times.

The last time they faced each other in IPL 2023, the Knight Riders won the match by five wickets at Eden Gardens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback