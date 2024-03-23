IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for March 23 for KKR vs SRH match 

The third match of IPL 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

Both teams have not managed to realize their full potential over the last few seasons and will hope to come out all guns blazing this year. They have made some personnel changes to their lineup during the auction and will hope it augurs well for them.

Kolkata will highly rely on their speedster Mitchell Starc to do the bulk of the job with the ball, for whom they shelled a whopping ₹24.75 crore. KKR would also want their seasoned overseas cricketers, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, to come up with inspired performances as they look forward to lifting their third IPL title.

SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, could be spoilt for choices going into their first match of this campaign. With skipper Pat Cummins occupying one overseas spot, the team management will have a tough job picking up the rest three among a bunch of talented foreign stars.

With the stage set for a close contest in Match 2 of IPL 2024, fans will hope for an uninterrupted clash. Much to their delight, there is no rain in the forecast in and around Kolkata on Saturday.

The temperature in Kolkata will hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon. However, the actual feeling is expected to be a few degrees higher than the original temperature. The humidity will also be on the higher side, ranging in the 90s.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Kolkata has been deemed as 'extremely unhealthy' by Accuweather.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, and Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, and Nitish Reddy.