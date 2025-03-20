  • home icon
IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG on April 6 to be shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati over security concerns: Reports

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 20:27 IST
Eden Gardens (in picture) will not be able to host LSG owing to security concerns - Source: Getty

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fifth match of the season at home against the Lucknow Super Giants has been shifted from Kolkata due to security concerns. It has been reported that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting the two teams.

With April 6 also being celebrated as Ram Navami, police officials have expressed to the Cricket Association of Bengal their inability to provide security for the contest.

As per PTI, Snehashish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, had the following to say:

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati"
This happens to be the second occasion where a match is being rescheduled at Eden Gardens. Last year, the match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals had to be rescheduled to a later date owing to similar security concerns. The Knight Riders are scheduled to play a game this season, playing against RR at the same venue on March 26.

Guwahati will also host Rajasthan Royals for their first two home fixtures in IPL 2025

Additionally, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will also be hosting Rajasthan Royals. Since 2023, the ground has been a second home for IPL's inaugural champions, with the Royals having played here on four occasions.

They are scheduled to play two more times this season, hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, March 26, and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 30. Overall, RR have played four matches here, having one win to their name, two losses, and one game being abandoned due to rain.

Rajasthan will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Edited by Ankush Das
