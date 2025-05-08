IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. PBKS are currently in third position in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. A win will take them to the top of the points table and also strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab have been among the best sides in the T20 league. Prabhsimran Singh has been brilliant with his consistency at the top of the order, while Shreyas himself has led from the front with the willow. Priyansh Arya has also made handy contributions. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has continued to excel and he has been well supported by the likes of Marco Jansen.

Delhi's campaign has completely gone off the boil after a sensational start. DC now need to win all their remaining three matches to be completely sure of a playoffs spot. A loss in even one of the remaining three games and they might need help from other teams to qualify. Batting has been Delhi's big concern. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they lost 5 for 29, but were bailed out by rain.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. The Punjab vs Delhi clash will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 58 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website. As per a report in Mint, Reliance Jio has extended its special 'unlimited' offer till May 25 - the day of the IPL 2025 final. With Reliance Jio's unlimited offer, cricket fans can get 90-day free access to JioHotstar by recharging their Jio SIM for ₹299.

Viewers can also purchase a subscription plan from the JioHotstar website. Currently, JioHotstar has three yearly subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Apart from annual plans, fans also have the choice of choosing from three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months).

