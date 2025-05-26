IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The match will be extremely significant for both sides as the winner of the contest will be assured of a top two finish. PBKS are currently second in the points table, with 17 points. MI are in fourth position, having accumulated 16 points.

Ad

Punjab suffered an unexpected six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, they posted 206-8, but Delhi chased that down in 19.3 overs. PBKS, however, have their destiny in their own hands. A win on Monday will take them to 19 points, a tally which can only be matched by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mumbai beat DC by 59 runs in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI recovered from 123-5 to post 180. In the chase, DC were bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs. A win on Monday will take MI to 18 points, but they will go above Gujarat Titans (GT) due to their net run rate. RCB will be the only side that can surpass Mumbai in such a scenario.

Ad

Trending

IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live coverage of match number 69 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the match will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website. Fans can utilize Reliance Jio’s special IPL offer. By recharging their Jio SIM for ₹299, subscribers can get 90-day free access to JioHotstar. As per details accessed from the Jio website, the offer is currently valid till May 25.

Ad

Expand Tweet

JioHotstar also offers a number of subscription plans. There are three annual plans as of now - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). Further, a mobile plan can also be bought for ₹499/year. Those who don’t want to opt for yearly plans can go for three-month schemes as well - Super (₹299/3 months), Premium (₹499/3 months) and mobile (₹149/3 months).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More