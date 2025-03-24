IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs MI match 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have commenced their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a winning note, beating rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on Sunday, March 23. The match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw CSK clinch their first two points of the season, while MI's first-match blues continued. The Mumbai-based franchise have lost their last 12 IPL opening matches on the trot.

Earlier in the day, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their tournament on a breathtaking note, beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with aplomb by 44 runs. With two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.200, SRH are first on the IPL 2025 points table. Below them are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with two points and an NRR of +2.137.

Chennai, meanwhile, are currently third on the table, with an NRR of +0.493. They had a chance to finish the game early when Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his fastest IPL fifty. However, MI took the match to the last over with a spin chokehold. Rachin Ravindra (65*) hit the winning six, leaving Mumbai in fourth place.

Delhi Capitals or Lucknow Super Giants - who will add 2 points in IPL 2025 table?

After three IPL 2025 games, there are still four teams who are yet to play a single game. Two of them, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will lock horns in the fourth match in Vizag on Monday, March 24.

The bout will be a fascinating one as two captains have swapped places for IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant is now the leader of LSG, while KL Rahul will represent DC for the first time. It will also be a crucial match for Axar Patel, who will be making his debut as a regular captain for the Capitals.

