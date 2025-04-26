IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs PBKS match

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings earned one point each in the IPL 2025 points table on April 26. The match between KKR and PBKS ended with no result at the Eden Gardens, forcing both teams to split the points.

This was the first match of IPL 2025 to end without a winner. Also, this was the first time a match at the Eden Gardens was abandoned in the Indian Premier League's history.

Talking about the battle between PBKS and KKR, the former scored 201/4 in 20 overs, riding on Prabhsimran Singh's half-century. In response, KKR were 7/0 after one over when rain interrupted the proceedings.

Courtesy of the one point earned from this match, the Punjab Kings have moved up to the fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table. PBKS have 11 points from nine matches. Mumbai Indians have dropped to the fifth spot because of Punjab's rise. Here are the updated standings:

Kolkata Knight Riders remained in the seventh position even after earning one point from their match against the Punjab Kings. KKR have seven points after nine games in the league round.

Can Mumbai Indians climb up to the 2nd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians will play their 10th match of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be the first time Mumbai hosts an afternoon game this season. They will be desperate for revenge against LSG, who defeated them at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium earlier this season.

MI have a ton of momentum by their side. They have defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings in their last two home games. It will be interesting to see if they can continue the winning momentum. A victory over LSG can take the Mumbai Indians to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

