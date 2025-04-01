IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings have attained the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after a comfortable win against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. The Kings beat the home team by eight wickets to record their second consecutive victory in the ongoing season.

With this win, PBKS have become the third team after Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals to register two wins in their first two matches of IPL 2025. PBKS are second in the IPL 2025 points table, having earned four points. Their net run rate of +1.485 has placed them between RCB and DC in the second position.

On the other side, the Lucknow Super Giants have dropped down to the sixth spot in the standings after the loss against the Punjab Kings. LSG have two points after their first three matches. Their net run rate has declined to -0.150, which has allowed the Mumbai Indians to move up to the fifth spot. Here are the updated standings:

No other changes happened in the IPL 2025 points table on April 1. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be the bottom four teams in the standings.

Can Gujarat Titans enter the Top 3 in the IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans will play their first away match of IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 2. Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this game, where Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj will go head-to-head for the first time since the 2017 season.

Siraj has moved to GT after playing for RCB from 2018 to 2024. The fast bowler has mentioned multiple times that leaving RCB was an emotional moment for him. It will be interesting to see if Siraj helps GT defeat his old franchise and take the Titans to the Top 3 in the points table.

