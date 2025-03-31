IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs KKR match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have attained the sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a fantastic eight-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Playing their first home game of the season, MI convincingly beat KKR, thanks to debutant Ashwani Kumar's four-wicket haul.

Kumar's brilliant bowling performance helped the Mumbai Indians bowl the Kolkata Knight Riders out for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Chasing 117 for a win, MI reached 121/2 in just 12.5 overs, thanks to an impressive nine-ball 27* from Suryakumar Yadav.

This win has helped the Mumbai Indians open their account in the IPL 2025 points table. The five-time IPL champions now have two points from three matches, with their net run rate being +0.309 after the big win against KKR.

Here are the updated standings:

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped down to the 10th position in the points table after the loss against the Mumbai Indians. KKR have only two points from three matches, with their net run rate declining to -1.428.

Can Punjab Kings jump to 3rd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

The Punjab Kings will play their second away fixture of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Lucknow. It is the first home game for LSG, who defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both LSG and PBKS have two points each in their respective accounts. LSG have two points from as many matches, while PBKS have two points from one game. The Super Giants are currently placed third, and even if they win their upcoming match, they might remain third in the standings.

Meanwhile, PBKS hold the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table at the moment. If they beat LSG in the upcoming game, they can jump to the third spot in the standings.

