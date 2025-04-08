IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru strengthened their grip on the third position in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. Krunal Pandya's four-wicket haul helped RCB beat MI by 12 runs in Mumbai.

With this win, RCB now have six points from four matches. They remain the third-ranked team in the IPL 2025 points table. Interestingly, even though RCB won the match against MI, their net run rate has declined from +1.149 to +1.015. Hence, Gujarat Titans remain in second with six points and a net run rate of +1.031.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth loss of the tournament. They hold the eighth position with two points from five matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.108 to -0.010 after losing by 12 runs against RCB. Here is the updated IPL 2025 points table:

RCB will return to Bengaluru for their next match against Delhi Capitals on April 10. Even MI's next match is against DC. It will happen on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders move up to the 4th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 8. Eden Gardens will host the battle between KKR and LSG, which will start at 3.30pm IST.

KKR currently hold the fifth position in the standings with four points from four matches. If they defeat LSG, the defending champions will climb up to the fourth position, pushing the Punjab Kings down to the fifth spot.

On the other side, LSG can also move up from sixth to fourth position in the standings if they record a win at the Eden Gardens. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More