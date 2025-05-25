IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs DC match

Delhi Capitals have secured a fifth place finish in the IPL 2025 points table after a six-wicket win against the Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The Capitals stunned the Kings by chasing down a 207-run target at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Courtesy of the win in Jaipur, the Capitals have finished with 15 points from 14 matches - seven wins, six defeats, one no result. Had the Capitals won one more match, they would have still been in contention for a place in the playoffs.

On the other side, Punjab Kings remain in second place in the IPL 2025 points table. The Kings had a golden opportunity to become the table-toppers, but they lost against the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Since the losing margin was not that big, the Kings remain above the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the standings. It will be exciting to see which teams finish in the top two.

Can Gujarat Titans confirm a 1st place finish in IPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Titans will have a chance to become the first team to qualify for the Qualifier 1 match in the playoffs when they face the Chennai Super Kings on May 25. If the Titans beat the Super Kings, they will reach the 20-point mark, thereby ensuring a first-place finish in the IPL 2025 points table.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings have an outside chance of avoiding a 10th-place finish in the IPL 2025 standings. The Super Kings hold the 10th position right now, with three wins in 13 matches and a negative net run rate of -1.030. Rajasthan Royals hold the ninth spot with eight points and a negative net run rate of -0.549. If CSK win by a grand margin, they can avoid taking the wooden spoon home.

