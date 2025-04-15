IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs KKR match

Punjab Kings have moved up from sixth to fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15. The Kings beat the Knight Riders by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller at the New PCA Stadium.

Courtesy of the win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings have attained the fourth spot in the standings. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit have eight points after six matches. Even Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have eight points, but they are ahead of PBKS because of their superior net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped from fifth to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table. The defending champions had a chance to enter the Top 4 by defeating the Punjab Kings, but they failed to chase down a 112-run target at the New PCA Stadium. Here are the updated standings:

Punjab Kings will head to Bengaluru for their next match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next match at home against the Gujarat Titans on April 21.

Can Delhi Capitals regain the pole spot in IPL 2025 points table?

Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals on April 16. DC slipped from the first to second position after losing against the Mumbai Indians on April 13. If DC beat RR, they can regain the first spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Expand Tweet

On the other side, RR suffered defeats in their last two matches against the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Royals have earned only four points from six matches. If they suffer a big defeat against the Capitals, they might even slip to the 10th position. RR will be keen to snap their losing streak.

