IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs MI match

Punjab Kings have jumped from second to first position in the IPL 2025 points table after a seven-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The Kings have become the first team to qualify for the Qualifier 1 match of the season.

The winner of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians would have qualified for Qualifier 1, and PBKS sealed that spot with an excellent performance. Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya's half-tons guided PBKS to a memorable win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

PBKS have moved up to the first position in the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points from 14 matches. The Mumbai Indians have finished fourth with 16 points. MI will play in the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, PBKS will play in the Qualifier 1 against GT or RCB. The lineup will be decided after the match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 27.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish in the Top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have an opportunity to seal their place in the Top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table on May 27. If RCB beat the Lucknow Super Giants by any margin, they will join Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, if RCB lose against LSG, the Gujarat Titans will remain second. In that case, the Qualifier 1 match will take place between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, followed by the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants can finish sixth in the standings if they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top when LSG and RCB cross swords at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

