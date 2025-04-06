IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs RR match

The Punjab Kings have dropped down from second to fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a 50-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit suffered their first loss of the new season, but they still continue to be in the top four.
After the 50-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings have slipped below the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 points table. The Kings have four points from three matches, with their net run rate dropping to +0.074.
On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have jumped from ninth to seventh position in the standings. The Royals have four points from four matches. The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have dropped by one spot each because of Rajasthan's rise.
Here is the updated table:
The Punjab Kings will stay in New Chandigarh and aim to return to winning ways when they take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 8. Meanwhile, RR will travel to Ahmedabad for their next game against the Gujarat Titans on April 9.
Can the Gujarat Titans move up to 2nd spot in IPL 2025 points table?
The third-placed Gujarat Titans will play their next match of IPL 2025 against former champions SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6. If GT defeat SRH, they will climb to the second position in the standings. A big win can even take the Titans to the number one spot.
SRH will be desperate for a win after a hat-trick of defeats in their last three matches. The Orange Army currently hold the 10th position, with only one win in four matches.
The last time GT played an away match against SRH was in 2024. Rain abandoned that game. Luckily, the weather is expected to be clear for the upcoming match.
