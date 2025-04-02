IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs GT match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have slipped from first to third position in the IPL 2025 points table after losing to the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 2. Jos Buttler's magnificent half-century guided GT to an eight-wicket win against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Englishman scored an unbeaten 73 off 39 deliveries, including five boundaries and six sixes, to help his team chase down the 170-run target with ease.

GT became the fourth team to win two matches in the ongoing IPL season. Despite recording a big win over RCB, GT remain in fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have four points from three matches, with their net run rate being +0.807.

RCB's net run rate has declined from +2.266 to +1.149. Hence, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them in the standings. PBKS and DC have four points each as well, but they have a better net run rate than the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are the top two teams in the points table after the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. They are the only two unbeaten teams so far in IPL 2025.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders move up from the 10th spot in IPL 2025 points table?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the 10th spot in the IPL 2025 standings. KKR will have an opportunity to rise higher when they take on IPL 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3.

If KKR defeat SRH, like they did in the IPL 2024 Final, the Knight Riders will enter the Top 5 of the standings. SRH occupy the eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table at the moment. They will move into the Top 5 if they win the rematch of last year's summit clash.

