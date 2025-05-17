IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have jumped to the number one position in the IPL 2025 points table after their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. Both teams earned a point each in the standings.
IPL 2025 resumed on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Courtesy of the no result, RCB have 17 points in the IPL 2025 points table. They have two more matches to go. Their next match is against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 23 in Bengaluru, followed by an away game against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans have dropped down to the second position in the standings because of RCB's rise. The Titans will be in action against the Delhi Capitals on May 18, and a victory can take them back to the pole position.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated from IPL 2025 after the no result in Bengaluru. The defending champions have 12 points after 13 matches. Even if they win their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, KKR will reach 14 points, which will not be enough for a Top 4 finish.
Can Punjab Kings move up to the 2nd position in IPL 2025 points table on May 18?
Punjab Kings will resume their IPL 2025 campaign against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, in an afternoon match on May 18. If the Kings win the match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, they will have 17 points, the same as the current table-toppers of the IPL 2025 points table, RCB.
PBKS' net run rate is inferior to RCB's at the moment. However, if PBKS win by a big margin, they can overtake RCB and become the new table-toppers.
On the other side, RR have nothing to lose. They have already been knocked out of the competition. The Royals will look forward to entertaining their home fans in Jaipur with some exciting cricket at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.
