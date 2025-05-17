IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have jumped to the number one position in the IPL 2025 points table after their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. Both teams earned a point each in the standings.

Ad

IPL 2025 resumed on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Courtesy of the no result, RCB have 17 points in the IPL 2025 points table. They have two more matches to go. Their next match is against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 23 in Bengaluru, followed by an away game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat Titans have dropped down to the second position in the standings because of RCB's rise. The Titans will be in action against the Delhi Capitals on May 18, and a victory can take them back to the pole position.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated from IPL 2025 after the no result in Bengaluru. The defending champions have 12 points after 13 matches. Even if they win their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, KKR will reach 14 points, which will not be enough for a Top 4 finish.

Ad

Can Punjab Kings move up to the 2nd position in IPL 2025 points table on May 18?

Punjab Kings will resume their IPL 2025 campaign against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, in an afternoon match on May 18. If the Kings win the match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, they will have 17 points, the same as the current table-toppers of the IPL 2025 points table, RCB.

Ad

PBKS' net run rate is inferior to RCB's at the moment. However, if PBKS win by a big margin, they can overtake RCB and become the new table-toppers.

Expand Tweet

On the other side, RR have nothing to lose. They have already been knocked out of the competition. The Royals will look forward to entertaining their home fans in Jaipur with some exciting cricket at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More