IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs CSK match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finally registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have comprehensively beaten the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last league match in Guwahati to move on from the last position in the IPL 2025 points table.

After being put to bat first, Rajasthan got off to a stellar start despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's failure (4). Nitish Rana, who batted at number three for the first time in IPL 2025, played one of his best T20 knocks. He clubbed a 21-ball fifty before hammering 81 off 36. While Sanju Samson (20) and Dhruv Jurel (3) both failed as well, Rana's innings was the sole reason why RR posted 182 in the first innings.

In reply, CSK lost their main man, Rachin Ravindra, for a duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad (63) steadied the ship with his half-century, but he kept losing partners at the other end. At the end, all the hopes were pinned on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, but the veteran duo couldn't pull off a sensational win in Guwahati.

Fascinatingly, despite the win, CSK got one position better on the points table. They were eighth prior to the match but are now seventh. Their net run rate (NRR) has improved from -1.103 to -0.771.

RR, meanwhile, have gotten their first two points. They are now placed ninth with an NRR of -1.162.

Mumbai Indians to register first IPL 2025 win vs KKR?

After IPL 2025's last clash in Guwahati, the caravan moves to the first match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) play their first home match of the season.

MI desperately need a win. They have lost both their first two games, one against CSK and the other to the Gujarat Titans (GT) recently. Up against MI will be the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won their previous game against RR.

Currently, MI are placed at the bottom of the points table, while KKR are sixth on the table.

