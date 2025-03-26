IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up from ninth to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals. The defending champions have two points in their account after two matches.

KKR started their season with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. However, they have bounced back strongly with a commanding win over RR at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday.

This victory has helped KKR overtake Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 points table. LSG, MI, and GT have dropped by one spot each.

Meanwhile, RR continue to languish at the bottom of the standings. The Riyan Parag-led outfit suffered their second consecutive defeat of IPL 2025, leaving them with zero points from two matches and a negative net run rate of -1.882.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad retain the top spot in IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2025 will return to Hyderabad on March 27 for a fixture between home team Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blew away LSG the last time they played a match against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH fans will hope for a similar performance from the Orange Army when they take the field against the Lucknow Super Giants. This will be LSG's second game of the new season. LSG played their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 24, where they suffered a one-wicket defeat in the last over.

It will be interesting to see if SRH can defeat LSG and retain the number one spot in the IPL 2025 points table. Meanwhile, even LSG can rise to the top of the standings if they register a big win over the Orange Army. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST in Hyderabad.

