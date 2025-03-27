IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs LSG match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finally avenged their last year's loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rishabh Pant-led side stunned the Hyderabad fans as they recorded a five-wicket win to clinch their first two points of IPL 2025.

Shardul Thakur set up the win as he claimed a career-best 4/34. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early and forced SRH to settle for a below-par score. Prince Yadav also bowled well and Travis Head top-scored (47) for SRH, who made 190/9.

In reply, LSG completed the run chase in just 16.1. Nicholas Pooran was on fire as he pummeled a 26-ball 70, including six boundaries and six maximums. Mitchell Marsh (52) also hit his second consecutive fifty.

With the win, LSG have jumped to the second place with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.963. They are just below the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have a better NRR (+2.137).

As for SRH, they won their opening game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) handsomely, but have now endured a tough defeat. Despite having two points, they are currently on the sixth spot. The top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

CSK or RCB - who will go at top of IPL 2025 points table?

Arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against each other on Friday, March 28, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams enter this encounter on the back of a win. While RCB started the IPL 2025 with an easy seven-wicket triumph over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home by four wickets.

The winner of the CSK vs RCB clash at Chepauk will rise to the top of the table .

