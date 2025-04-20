IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs LSG match

Lucknow Super Giants have moved from fifth to fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a two-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Avesh Khan's excellent performance in the death overs helped the Super Giants make a comeback and pull off a close win at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

This victory has taken LSG's tally to 10 points from eight matches. The Super Giants have registered five wins and three defeats in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, RR continue to be in the eighth position, having earned only four points from six matches.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans jumped to the first position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Titans beat the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium to reach double figures in the standings. Here is the updated table after the double-header played on April 19:

Delhi Capitals have dropped down from first to second position because of their defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have slipped from second to third spot after the result of the match between GT and DC.

Can Punjab Kings become the new tabletoppers in IPL 2025 points table?

Punjab Kings will have an opportunity to become the new table-toppers of the season when they take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20. It is the reverse fixture between PBKS and RCB. Both teams clashed in Bengaluru on April 18, where Punjab beat Bengaluru.

If Punjab replicate that result, they will become the new tabletoppers, overtaking Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. On the other side, RCB can touch double figures in the points table if they beat the Kings. Five teams will have 10 points each in the standings if RCB beat PBKS in the upcoming match. It will be exciting to see which franchise comes out on top in New Chandigarh.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More